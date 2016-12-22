It’s almost Christmas and version 7.0.0 of the PIC compiler for mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal are here as planned. Just in time to wrap it up and put it under your Christmas tree.

Additional 40 MCUs supported

This PIC compiler update supports additional 40 MCUs. Most new devices are from the enhanced mid-range PIC16F family. This brings the total number of supported MCUs to well over 600. To see the complete list, go to your compiler’s page (mikroC, mikroBasic or mikroPascal)

Forum poll requests granted

In preparation for this release we consulted our forum members. Two libraries have been improved based on their votes: I2C timeout has been implemented in all I2C libraries and (2) advanced ADC initialization has been implemented into all ADC libraries.

Integrated Visual TFT

PIC is the third compiler to get merged with Visual TFT. The FT90x had the privilege to be the first, and dsPIC followed shortly after. We plan to keep going until all MikroElektronika compilers are merged with Visual TFT.

The compiler automatically generates code for the design you have made in the Visual TFT. You can then modify the code in the compiler mode, and go back and forth from designing to coding until you are satisfied with the results.

To switch from compiler mode to design mode all you need to do is press F12 on your keyboard. It’s as easy as that.

Added libraries

We have added the library for STMPE610, added functions pointers in the I2C library and new functions for the Port Expander library. The Conversion library also got new functions.

Fixes and improvements

Here are some improvements we have made to the compiler:

To make sure you can keep your project neat and organized we have improved the cleaning options. The Clean Project folder now cleans the whole folder structure, and you can select file types to clean, instead of selecting specific files.

The Export Project folder now exports the whole folder structure.

The compiler now supports MCUs with 64 banks

And this is what we fixed:

The USART terminal no longer loses received data, sends data too slowly or makes exceptions in different cases.

The UART remappable initialization now sets the correct baud rate every time.

All Enhanced P16s now have the correct RAM values.

The CTLR+SPACE shortcut now works with arrays without dimension in the declaration.

The Watch window no longer throws errors if it is not necessary, and the elements with

Inf or Nan values don’t change unexpectedly.

To see the full list of all the fixes, improvements and changes, go to our PIC compiler roadmap page.

Download the latest version

You can download the latest version of the compiler from our shop. Choose between mikroC, mikroBasic or mikroPascal.

Don’t forget about our special December offer: until the end of the month, if you get any PIC compiler with Visual TFT there’s a 20% discount in for you. Give yourself a present for Christmas.

The new release also marks the switch to our new licensing model. To learn more about Activation Code licenses, read the documentation page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika

