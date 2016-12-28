Close your eyes and think of a really vigilant guard. Standing in his post, constantly checking if it needs to react, all day, every day. This responsible guard is a good description of a relay.

New relay click

Signal Relay click has four PCB relays onboard. Each relay has its own LED that signalizes whether it’s on or off. For example, it could be used for ON/OFF control in home automation devices like smart home thermostats, alarm systems, smoke detectors, etc. The click has four pairs of screw terminals onboard.

You can combine it with a sensor of your choice and make a cool project. For example, when the sensor detects that the temperature is too low, or the humidity is too high, it informs the relay. The relay immediately switches the device on, or off, based on the programming.

