Our motor control section of click boards has received its tenth member — PWM driver click.

PWM driver click can control higher DC loads, up to 10A. It communicates with the MCU over the PWM pin, so it directly controls the output.

You can use it in a lot of different projects, from controlling the rotation speed of a motor to adjusting the light intensity of a halogen lamp. At its simplest usage, the PWM driver click can work as a simple electronic ON/OFF switch that controls the DC load.

For more information about the click check out our product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika