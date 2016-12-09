Our new distributor, Gamma, is located in a city between the Carpathian Mountains and the Baltic sea. You might have guessed it already, it’s in Warsaw.

Gamma, our new distributor from Poland, was founded in 1992. In recent years they have been developing at a fast pace, and now they are the leading importer and distributor of electronic components on the Polish market. They offer high-quality products from manufacturers like Microchip and Rohm.

Warsaw is a city that has more theaters than cinemas, it’s full of history and culture. The Old Town Market Place dates back to the 13th century. Take a five-minute walk from Gamma’s offices and you’ll find yourself in front of the Grand Theatre and National Opera house.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika