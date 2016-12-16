Remember iBreathe Breathalyzer? It was the winner of the hackster.io project with Hexiwear. Well, Dave, the man who made the awesome alcohol detection device, has decided to share his thoughts on Hexiwear. The title of his post is “Love story with Hexiwear” and we are glad to see that it is a kind of love that lasts.

”What’s not to like? It’s small, it’s a chock-full of goodies, and it’s super easy to customize and expand — thanks to an ecosystem of click boards and its docking station,” says Dave in the beginning of his post. Further on he explains how he started to work with Hexiwear in September and discovered the multitude of our click boards in the process.

While he was working on the project he saw that Hexiwear has become ARM mBed OS compatible, which made his work a lot easier.

”Hexiwear is a great platform for beginners (particularly if paired with mBed OS) and absolutely complex enough to satisfy the most experienced embedded engineers.”

You can read what else Dave had to say in his post, and take a look at the video where he explains everything in detail. Perhaps it will give you an idea for a project of your own.

