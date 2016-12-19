When you visit www.mikroe.com this time tomorrow you will be greeted by a completely redesigned website and a new online shop. The switch is scheduled to happen tomorrow between 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM CET. We already said that December is going to be full of surprises and this is one of them. This is the final post you are reading on this version of the site.

During the transition to the new website and shop you will not be able to place orders. We will do our best to minimize the downtime as much as possible but don’t plan any shopping between 09:30AM and 01:00PM CET tomorrow.

All orders placed before and after the downtime will be processed normally and without interruption.

The new website will improve your daily mikroe.com browsing and shopping experience. But more on that tomorrow. Please be patient and bear with us during the short shop downtime.

In the meantime, feel free to make one last virtual stroll through our current shop. After tomorrow it will be gone forever (it has been in service since 2012).

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika