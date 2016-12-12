Our friend Teodor from electronza.com has made a comparison of two ECG boards. The respective contenders are: the Olimex EKG-EMG and our beloved ECG click.

If you read the whole article, you will see that it was a neck to neck race. But our click (or horse, if you are still with us on the analogy), wins the race, based on the mikroBUS format. The mikroBUS standard has already been adopted by a large number of manufacturers and has shields for the most used development boards.

When it comes to the electrical performance, both boards are pretty similar – overcurrent an overvoltage protection, a 7-block design, two high-pass filters, etc.

You can read more about the ECG click, or watch a video on how to use it on our product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika