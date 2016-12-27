How about a free do-anything device with your order, sir? Our German distributor Bürklin is giving away Hexiwears this winter holiday season. Customers from Germany, Austria or Switzerland who place orders worth 350 euros or more will get one. The offer lasts until January 8.

Bürklin has a tradition of organizing giveaways at this time of year, we are told. Before it was tools like screwdriver sets or pliers and suchlike. This year they decided to make it more interesting by encouraging people to dive into IoT.

And if someone has a specific idea for a project, Bürklin carries more than 600 MikroElektronika products. The selection includes click boards to enhance Hexiwear’s functionality.

Located just south of Munich, Bürklin is a specialized distributor of high-quality electronics. They stock more than 75,000 products from 500 manufacturers. MikroElektronika is among them since January 2016.

Hexiwear 3D design files

A reminder for all 3D printing enthusiasts. Yesterday we published the complete set of design files for Hexiwear: the wristband, and the soft cover. Get it from the Downloads page on hexiwear.com (or use this direct link).

Print your own wristbands, alter the color and material. Or customize the design using the included STEP file. Everything is open-source.

